Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Reports 2024 Financial Results and Declares Dividend

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services reported a significant increase in revenue for 2024, reaching $350.7 million due to the acquisition of real estate brokerages and internalization of its management team. Despite this growth, the company faced a net loss of $10.3 million, attributed to non-cash losses on the valuation of Exchangeable Units, and announced a monthly dividend to shareholders. The financial results reflect the impact of higher interest expenses and increased amortization of intangible assets, partially offset by the positive contributions from the acquired businesses.

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc. operates in the real estate industry, primarily focusing on real estate brokerage services. The company has expanded its asset base through acquisitions and internalization of management, positioning itself to enhance its market presence.

