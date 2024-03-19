Bridgemarq Announces Q4 Results Conference Call

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services, Inc. (TSE:BRE) has released an update.

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc. is set to hold a conference call to discuss its fourth quarter financial results on March 28, 2024, at 10:00 A.M. ET, with access available both via telephone and online webcast. A recording and transcript of the call will be posted on the company’s website shortly after. Bridgemarq, a major player in Canadian residential real estate services affiliated with Brookfield Business Partners, supports a network of roughly 21,000 REALTORS.

For further insights into TSE:BRE stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.