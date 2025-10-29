BridgeBio Pharma Reports Positive Phase 3 Study Results

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

BridgeBio Pharma announced positive results from its Phase 3 CALIBRATE study of encaleret for treating autosomal dominant hypocalcemia type 1 (ADH1) on October 29, 2025. The study met all primary and key secondary endpoints, showing significant improvements in calcium and parathyroid hormone levels compared to conventional therapy. Encaleret was well-tolerated, with plans for a New Drug Application submission in 2026. The results suggest encaleret could become a new standard of care for ADH1, potentially impacting the lives of patients with this genetic condition.

BridgeBio Pharma’s overall score is driven by strong earnings call performance and technical analysis indicators, despite challenges in financial stability and valuation. The company’s significant revenue growth and strong cash position are positive, but profitability issues and competitive pressures remain concerns.

More about BridgeBio Pharma

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, creating, testing, and delivering transformative medicines for genetic diseases. Founded in 2015, BridgeBio’s pipeline includes development programs ranging from early science to advanced clinical trials, with a commitment to applying advances in genetic medicine to help patients swiftly.

Average Trading Volume: 2,508,914

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $12.33B

