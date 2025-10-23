Bridge SaaS Limited Announces Digital-First Approach for Upcoming AGM

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Bridge SaaS Ltd. ( (AU:BGE) ) has shared an update.

Bridge SaaS Limited has announced its Annual General Meeting (AGM) for shareholders, scheduled for November 26, 2025, in Sydney. The company will not send physical copies of the meeting notice, opting instead for digital distribution through its ASX Announcement Platform. Shareholders can participate in the meeting by voting online or submitting proxy forms, and are encouraged to lodge questions in advance. This decision reflects a shift towards digital communication and may streamline shareholder engagement.

Bridge SaaS Limited operates in the software as a service (SaaS) industry, providing digital solutions and services to its clients. The company focuses on leveraging technology to enhance business operations and efficiency.

