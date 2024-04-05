Brian T. Shea Exits Fidelity National Info Board

Fidelity National Info (FIS) has issued an announcement.

Brian T. Shea has chosen not to seek re-election to the Board of Directors for Fidelity National Information Services at the upcoming annual shareholders’ meeting. This decision is not due to any disagreements with the company’s practices or policies. The Board appreciates Shea’s significant contributions, particularly his role as Audit Committee Chair, and his involvement in other key committees. They extend their best wishes for his future pursuits.

