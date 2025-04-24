BriaCell’s Bria-OTS Shows Promising Results in Metastatic Breast Cancer Study

BriaCell Therapeutics ( (TSE:BCT) ) has provided an update.

BriaCell Therapeutics has announced a significant milestone in its ongoing Phase 1/2a study of Bria-OTS, a personalized off-the-shelf immunotherapy for metastatic breast cancer. The company reported a complete resolution of lung metastasis in a patient with hormone receptor-positive breast cancer, demonstrating the potential efficacy of Bria-OTS as a monotherapy. This development highlights BriaCell’s innovative approach in cancer treatment and may enhance its positioning in the biotechnology sector, offering new hope for patients with limited treatment options.

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing novel immunotherapies to transform cancer care.

YTD Price Performance: -37.12%

Average Trading Volume: 15,009

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$26.41M

