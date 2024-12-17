BriaCell Adapts Meeting Procedures Amid Postal Strike

BriaCell Therapeutics (TSE:BCT) has released an update.

BriaCell Therapeutics is adapting its annual general meeting procedures due to a postal strike in Canada, offering alternative methods for shareholders to access and vote on meeting materials online. The meeting will cover key topics such as financial statements and director elections, urging shareholders to vote before the proxy deadline.

