BRF S.A. Prepares for Upcoming Shareholder Meeting

BRF S.A. has announced it will hold its Ordinary and Extraordinary General Meeting on March 28, 2024, providing its shareholders with the consolidated synthetic voting map. The provided voting map is an updated version of the preliminary map released on March 23, reflecting the aggregation of remote votes and those cast through custody and bookkeeping agents. This announcement comes as part of the company’s compliance with Resolution 81/2022.

