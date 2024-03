BRF SA (BRFS) has released an update.

BRF S.A., a major player in the food sector, has released the final voting results of its latest shareholders’ meeting, held on March 28, 2024. This announcement includes a comprehensive tally of all votes, accounting for remote electronic submissions as well as in-person votes. The results reflect shareholder participation and decisions on key company resolutions.

For further insights into BRFS stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.