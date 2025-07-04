Breville Group to Announce FY25 Financial Results

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Breville Group ( (AU:BRG) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Breville Group Limited has announced that it will release its full-year financial results for the year ending 30 June 2025 on 20 August 2025. The results will be discussed in a telephone briefing by the company’s CEO and CFO, providing stakeholders with insights into the company’s performance and strategic direction.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:BRG) stock is a Hold with a A$32.70 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Breville Group stock, see the AU:BRG Stock Forecast page.

More about Breville Group

Average Trading Volume: 536,309

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$4.33B

