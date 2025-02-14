Breville Group Limited Announces Application for Quotation of Securities

Maximize Your Portfolio with Data Driven Insights:

Breville Group Limited ( (AU:BRG) ) has issued an announcement.

Breville Group Limited has announced the application for the quotation of 4,658 fully paid ordinary securities on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX). This move is part of an employee incentive scheme and signifies Breville’s commitment to enhancing employee engagement and aligning their interests with the company’s performance, likely strengthening its market position and benefiting stakeholders.

More about Breville Group Limited

Breville Group Limited operates in the consumer goods industry, specializing in the production and distribution of small kitchen appliances. The company is known for its innovative and high-quality products, catering primarily to the home appliance market.

YTD Price Performance: 2.19%

Average Trading Volume: 1,525

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: $3.28B

