Breville Group Adjusts Substantial Shareholder Interests

Breville Group Limited ( (AU:BRG) ) has provided an announcement.

Breville Group Limited has announced a change in the interests of a substantial holder, with Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. now holding significant voting power in the company. This development is indicative of a strategic shift in the company’s shareholder composition, potentially impacting its governance and market strategies.

More about Breville Group Limited

YTD Price Performance: 5.88%

Average Trading Volume: 1,525

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: $3.38B

