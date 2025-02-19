Breville Group Adjusts Substantial Shareholder Interests

Discover the Best Stocks and Maximize Your Portfolio:
Breville Group Limited ( (AU:BRG) ) has provided an announcement.
Breville Group Limited has announced a change in the interests of a substantial holder, with Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. now holding significant voting power in the company. This development is indicative of a strategic shift in the company’s shareholder composition, potentially impacting its governance and market strategies.
More about Breville Group Limited
YTD Price Performance: 5.88%
Average Trading Volume: 1,525
Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Strong Sell
Current Market Cap: $3.38B
