Brenmiller Energy Announces Special Shareholder Meeting

Brenmiller ( (BNRG) ) has provided an update.

Brenmiller Energy Ltd. has announced a Special General Meeting of Shareholders to be held on April 2, 2025, at its office in Rosh Haayin, Israel. The meeting will address proposals to increase the company’s registered share capital and amend its Articles of Association to include an ‘Exclusive Forum’ section. The board of directors recommends voting in favor of these proposals. Shareholders of record as of March 18, 2025, are entitled to vote, either in person or by proxy. The outcome of the meeting could impact the company’s governance structure and shareholder engagement.

More about Brenmiller

YTD Price Performance: -22.93%

Average Trading Volume: 1,812,938

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: $10.31M

