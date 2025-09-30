Brenmiller Energy Announces Key Milestones and Financial Results for First Half of 2025

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Brenmiller ( (BNRG) ) has issued an announcement.

On September 30, 2025, Brenmiller Energy Ltd. reported its financial results for the first half of 2025, highlighting significant commercial and developmental milestones. The company signed a Systems Purchase Agreement with Baran Energy for the Tempo and Wolfson projects, expecting $1.7 million in revenues from Tempo in 2026. Brenmiller also secured up to $25 million in equity financing and announced European projects with substantial funding, including €11 million for bGen systems. Additionally, Brenmiller signed MoUs to explore TES solutions in nuclear SMR integration and expand opportunities in Japan. Despite an operating loss of $6.57 million, Brenmiller’s strategic partnerships and funding initiatives position it for future growth and industry leadership.

Spark’s Take on BNRG Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, BNRG is a Underperform.

Brenmiller’s overall stock score is primarily impacted by its poor financial performance, characterized by high leverage, negative cash flows, and persistent losses. Technical analysis indicates a bearish trend with some potential for a rebound from oversold conditions, but this is overshadowed by financial instability. The negative P/E ratio further highlights the challenges faced by the company, making it a high-risk investment.

To see Spark’s full report on BNRG stock, click here.

More about Brenmiller

Brenmiller Energy Ltd. is a global leader in providing Thermal Energy Storage (TES) solutions for industrial and utility customers. The company is known for its bGen™ ZERO thermal battery, a modular and scalable energy storage system that converts renewable electricity into zero-emission heat. Brenmiller operates the world’s only gigafactory for thermal battery production and collaborates with multinational energy companies to support the transition from fossil fuels to renewable energy.

Average Trading Volume: 332,305

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $4.69M

See more data about BNRG stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue