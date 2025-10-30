Breakthrough Minerals Extends Voluntary Suspension Pending Key Announcements

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Intra Energy Corporation Limited ( (AU:BTM) ) has provided an update.

Breakthrough Minerals Limited, listed on the ASX under the ticker BTM, has announced an extension to its voluntary suspension of securities. This suspension is due to pending announcements regarding a mineral project acquisition and capital raising. The company has requested the suspension remain in place until it can make the necessary announcements or until trading commences on October 31, 2025. The board has approved this decision, and the company has stated that there are no known reasons or additional information needed to inform the market about this suspension.

