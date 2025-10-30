Breakthrough Minerals Acquires Copper-Gold Project in Queensland

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from Intra Energy Corporation Limited ( (AU:BTM) ).

Breakthrough Minerals Limited has announced the acquisition of a copper-gold project in the Mt Isa Copper Region of Queensland. This strategic move is expected to enhance the company’s portfolio and strengthen its position in the mineral exploration industry, potentially offering new opportunities for growth and development.

More about Intra Energy Corporation Limited

Average Trading Volume: 179,943

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$16.16M

