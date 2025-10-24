Bread Financial Reports Strong Q3 2025 Performance

Bread Financial Holdings Inc ( (BFH) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Bread Financial Holdings Inc presented to its investors.

Bread Financial Holdings Inc., a tech-forward financial services company, specializes in providing personalized payment, lending, and saving solutions. In its latest earnings report for the third quarter of 2025, Bread Financial announced a net income of $188 million, reflecting a significant increase from the previous year. The company’s revenue for the quarter was $971 million, with a common equity tier 1 capital ratio of 14.0% and a tangible book value per common share of $56.36.

Key highlights from the report include a 5% increase in credit sales driven by strong consumer spending and new brand partnerships in the home vertical. The company also reported a decrease in average loans due to higher payment rates and elevated gross losses. Additionally, Bread Financial announced a $200 million increase to its share repurchase authorization and a 10% increase in its quarterly cash dividend.

The company achieved a return on average tangible common equity of 28.6% and improved its delinquency and net loss rates compared to the previous year. Bread Financial’s strategic initiatives, including operational excellence and disciplined expense management, contributed to a decrease in total non-interest expenses by 17%. The company also received a credit ratings upgrade from Moody’s, highlighting its financial resilience.

Looking ahead, Bread Financial remains confident in its ability to achieve its 2025 financial targets, despite macroeconomic uncertainties such as inflation and evolving trade policies. The company anticipates stable revenue and net interest income, with a focus on maintaining strong credit metrics and expanding its market presence through strategic partnerships.

