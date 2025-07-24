Bread Financial Reports Q2 2025 Performance Update

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Bread Financial Holdings ( (BFH) ) has provided an update.

On July 24, 2025, Bread Financial Holdings reported its performance update for the period ending June 30, 2025. The company experienced a slight year-over-year decrease in average credit card and other loans by 1%, with net principal losses amounting to $348 million and a net loss rate of 7.9%. The delinquency rate improved from 6.0% in 2024 to 5.7% in 2025. The impact of hurricanes Helene and Milton in 2024 led to a temporary freeze on delinquency progression, affecting the net principal losses and net loss rate in the second quarter of 2025.

The most recent analyst rating on (BFH) stock is a Hold with a $59.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Bread Financial Holdings stock, see the BFH Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on BFH Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, BFH is a Outperform.

Bread Financial Holdings has a solid financial foundation with impressive revenue growth and debt reduction. Technical indicators show strong momentum, though valuation is average. Earnings call insights are positive but tempered by macroeconomic challenges and slight revenue declines.

To see Spark’s full report on BFH stock, click here.

More about Bread Financial Holdings

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. is a tech-forward financial services company that offers personalized payment, lending, and saving solutions to millions of U.S. consumers. The company provides general purpose credit cards, savings products, and private label and co-brand credit cards, serving industries such as travel, entertainment, health, beauty, jewelry, and specialty apparel.

Average Trading Volume: 726,538

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $2.99B

Find detailed analytics on BFH stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue