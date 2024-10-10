Braxia Scientific Advances with Key Election and Asset Sale

Braxia Scientific (TSE:BRAX) has released an update.

Braxia Scientific Corp. has announced the successful election of its board of directors and the approval of a major asset sale at its recent Annual General and Special Meeting. The company, known for its innovative ketamine treatments for depression, is moving forward with the sale of its assets including the Canadian Rapid Treatment Center of Excellence. This move is part of Braxia’s proposed transaction aimed at enhancing its commitment to mental health treatments.

For further insights into TSE:BRAX stock, check out TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.