Bravida Holding AB Reports Improved Profitability Amid Challenging Market Conditions

The latest announcement is out from Bravida Holding AB ( (SE:BRAV) ).

Bravida Holding AB reported a decrease in net sales but achieved an improved EBITA margin due to strategic project selection and increased earnings in Denmark. Despite challenging market conditions, the company completed acquisitions to bolster annual sales and maintained a stable order backlog. Cash flow issues were noted due to invoicing delays, and sustainability efforts showed progress with reduced emissions and workplace injuries. The company anticipates continued market challenges but expects growth in installation demand driven by infrastructure and electrification projects.

The most recent analyst rating on (SE:BRAV) stock is a Hold with a SEK101.00 price target.

More about Bravida Holding AB

Bravida Holding AB operates in the installation and service industry, providing electrical, heating, plumbing, and ventilation services. The company focuses on markets across Scandinavia, with a strategic emphasis on maintaining profitability through selective project engagement and efficient production.

Average Trading Volume: 163,541

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: SEK19.15B



