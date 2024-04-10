Braskem S.A. Submits SEC Form 6-K for April 2024

Braskem Sa (BAK) has released an update.

Braskem S.A., a major player in the petrochemical industry, has submitted its Form 6-K report for April 2024 to the SEC, indicating it will continue to file annual reports under Form 20-F. The document, signed by Chief Financial Officer Pedro van Langendonck Teixeira de Freitas, outlines the company’s current financial performance and operational strategies while acknowledging potential risks, including those from ongoing legal proceedings and the COVID-19 pandemic.

