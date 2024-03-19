Braskem S.A. Reports Financial Loss in 2023

Braskem Sa (BAK) has released an update.

Braskem S.A.’s Fiscal Council has reviewed and issued a favorable opinion on the financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2023, which showed a considerable loss that led to the full absorption of the company’s Profit Reserve. The meeting, held via videoconference on March 18, 2024, concluded that the documents accurately reflected the company’s financial position and recommended their approval at the Annual General Meeting. The loss will be partially offset by the Profit Reserve, with the remainder recorded as ‘Accumulated Losses’.

