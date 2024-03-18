Braskem Clarifies Board Appointment Rumors

Braskem Sa (BAK) has released an update.

Braskem S.A. has addressed an inquiry from Brazil’s Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM) regarding rumors of a government official’s appointment to its board. The company confirmed its lack of knowledge about the alleged appointment of former minister Guido Mantega, as reported by the media. Braskem has consulted Petrobras, which also indicated being uninformed on the matter.

