Brand House Collective Appoints New Chief Marketing Officer

Brand House Collective ( (TBHC) ) just unveiled an update.

On October 20, 2025, Brand House Collective, Inc. announced the appointment of Lisa Foley Dubois as Chief Marketing Officer. The employment agreement includes a base salary of at least $375,000, participation in bonus and incentive programs, and various benefits. The agreement outlines conditions for termination, including ‘Good Reason’ and ‘Cause,’ and includes non-competition and confidentiality clauses. This strategic appointment is expected to enhance the company’s marketing capabilities and strengthen its market position.

Spark’s Take on TBHC Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TBHC is a Neutral.

More about Brand House Collective

Average Trading Volume: 255,746

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: $36.84M

