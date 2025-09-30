Brambles Limited Updates on Ongoing Buy-Back Program

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

An update from Brambles ( (AU:BXB) ) is now available.

Brambles Limited has announced an update regarding its ongoing on-market buy-back program, with a total of 284,523 ordinary fully paid securities bought back on the previous day. This buy-back initiative, which commenced on August 21, 2025, reflects the company’s strategic efforts to manage its capital structure and potentially enhance shareholder value.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:BXB) stock is a Hold with a A$25.90 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Brambles stock, see the AU:BXB Stock Forecast page.

More about Brambles

Brambles Limited operates in the logistics industry, primarily focusing on supply chain solutions. The company is known for its pallet and container pooling services, which are integral to efficient supply chain management across various markets.

Average Trading Volume: 3,548,606

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$33.79B

For an in-depth examination of BXB stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue