Brambles Limited Updates on Buy-Back Program

Brambles ( (AU:BXB) ) just unveiled an update.

Brambles Limited has announced an update regarding its ongoing buy-back program, with a total of 5,429,600 securities bought back before the previous day and an additional 213,736 securities acquired on the previous day. This buy-back initiative is part of the company’s strategy to enhance shareholder value and optimize its capital structure, potentially impacting its market positioning by reducing the number of shares outstanding.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:BXB) stock is a Buy with a A$28.00 price target.

More about Brambles

Brambles Limited operates in the logistics industry, primarily providing supply chain solutions through its pooling services. The company is known for its management of reusable pallets, crates, and containers, serving various sectors including consumer goods, fresh produce, and automotive industries.

Average Trading Volume: 3,594,541

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$33.63B



