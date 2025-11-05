Brambles Limited Issues Unquoted Share Rights Under Employee Incentive Scheme

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Brambles ( (AU:BXB) ) has provided an update.

Brambles Limited announced the issuance of 3,746 unquoted share rights under an employee incentive scheme, effective November 4, 2025. This move is part of Brambles’ strategy to incentivize its workforce, potentially impacting employee engagement and retention, and aligning staff interests with corporate goals.

More about Brambles

Brambles Limited operates in the logistics industry, primarily providing supply chain solutions through the management of reusable pallets, crates, and containers. The company focuses on enhancing efficiency and sustainability in supply chains across various sectors globally.

