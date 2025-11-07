Brambles Limited Announces Quotation of New Securities on ASX

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

The latest announcement is out from Brambles ( (AU:BXB) ).

Brambles Limited has announced the quotation of 37,374 fully paid ordinary securities on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX). These securities are issued under an employee incentive scheme, indicating a strategic move to enhance employee engagement and retention, potentially impacting the company’s operational efficiency and market positioning.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:BXB) stock is a Buy with a A$28.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Brambles stock, see the AU:BXB Stock Forecast page.

Brambles Limited is a company operating in the logistics and supply chain industry, primarily offering pallet and container pooling services. It focuses on providing efficient and sustainable supply chain solutions to various markets globally.

Average Trading Volume: 3,737,378

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$31.89B

