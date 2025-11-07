Brambles Limited Announces Quotation of New Securities

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Brambles ( (AU:BXB) ) has issued an announcement.

Brambles Limited has announced the application for the quotation of 792,281 ordinary fully paid securities on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX). These securities are issued under an employee incentive scheme and are not subject to transfer restrictions, indicating a strategic move to enhance employee engagement and potentially improve operational efficiency.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:BXB) stock is a Buy with a A$28.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Brambles stock, see the AU:BXB Stock Forecast page.

More about Brambles

Brambles Limited operates in the logistics and supply chain industry, primarily offering pallet and container pooling services. The company focuses on providing efficient and sustainable supply chain solutions to businesses globally.

Average Trading Volume: 3,737,378

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$31.89B

Learn more about BXB stock on TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue