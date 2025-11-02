Brambles Limited Announces Cessation of Securities Through Buy-Back

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Brambles ( (AU:BXB) ) just unveiled an update.

Brambles Limited announced the cessation of 206,188 fully paid ordinary securities due to an on-market buy-back, effective November 4, 2025. This move is part of the company’s capital management strategy, potentially impacting its share value and reflecting its commitment to returning value to shareholders.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:BXB) stock is a Buy with a A$28.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Brambles stock, see the AU:BXB Stock Forecast page.

More about Brambles

Brambles Limited operates in the logistics industry, providing supply chain solutions with a focus on the pooling of unit-load equipment and associated services. The company is known for its expertise in the management of reusable pallets, crates, and containers, serving a wide range of industries globally.

YTD Price Performance: 32.78%

Average Trading Volume: 3,667,928

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$33.88B

