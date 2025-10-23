Brambles Limited AGM: All Resolutions Passed with Strong Support

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Brambles ( (AU:BXB) ) has provided an update.

Brambles Limited held its Annual General Meeting on October 23, 2025, where all resolutions were passed with the required majority. This outcome reflects strong shareholder support for the company’s strategic direction and governance, potentially reinforcing its market position and stakeholder confidence.

Brambles Limited operates in the logistics industry, primarily providing supply chain solutions through its pooling services. The company focuses on the management of reusable pallets, crates, and containers, serving a wide range of industries globally.

Average Trading Volume: 3,555,180

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$34.17B

