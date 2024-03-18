BrainsWay Enhances Support for Military Mental Health

Brainsway (BWAY) has released an update.

BrainsWay Ltd., a leader in noninvasive neurostimulation treatments, has expanded its partnership with Katie’s Way Plus by supplying an additional 18 Deep TMS systems, enhancing mental health services for military personnel and their families. The expansion, driven by positive results in treating depression, will significantly extend the network’s reach, providing transformative care and potentially saving more lives. The company’s commitment is underscored by the alarming rise in mental health conditions among veterans since 2001, further emphasizing the need for such advanced therapeutic options.

