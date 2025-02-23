Brainhole Technology Limited Engages in Strategic Securities Transactions

Discover the Best Stocks and Maximize Your Portfolio:

Brainhole Technology Limited ( (HK:2203) ) has issued an announcement.

Brainhole Technology Limited announced the acquisition of 36,900 Innodata shares for approximately US$2.6 million, financed through internal resources. Concurrently, the company completed the disposal of 50,400 Robinhood shares for about US$2.9 million, marking its exit from holdings in Robinhood. These transactions, conducted in the open market, are deemed discloseable under the Hong Kong Listing Rules, reflecting the company’s active portfolio management to optimize asset holdings.

More about Brainhole Technology Limited

Brainhole Technology Limited, listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, operates in the technology sector with a focus on acquiring and disposing of listed securities as part of its financial strategy.

YTD Price Performance: 13.04%

Average Trading Volume: 2,972,985

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$208M

