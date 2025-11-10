BrainChip Holdings Announces A$37 Million Capital Raising to Boost AI Innovation

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

The latest announcement is out from BrainChip Holdings ( (AU:BRN) ).

BrainChip Holdings Ltd has announced a capital raising initiative, comprising a fully underwritten institutional placement of A$35 million and a non-underwritten share purchase plan to raise up to an additional A$2 million. The funds will be used to accelerate the commercialisation of the Akida 2.0 technology platform, expedite the development of edge AI products, fund generative AI research, and advance chip architecture design. This initiative aims to strengthen BrainChip’s leadership in edge AI and neuromorphic computing, unlocking new commercial opportunities and driving scalable innovation.

BrainChip Holdings Ltd is a leading company in the neuromorphic artificial intelligence industry, known for being the first commercial producer of neuromorphic AI intellectual property. The company focuses on the commercialisation of its Akida™ neuromorphic technology platform and the development of next-generation edge AI products.

YTD Price Performance: -50.0%

Average Trading Volume: 9,996,626

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$392.7M

