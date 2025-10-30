Bragg Gaming Group to Announce Q3 2025 Financial Results

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

An announcement from Bragg Gaming Group Inc ( (TSE:BRAG) ) is now available.

Bragg Gaming Group announced it will release its third-quarter 2025 financial results on November 13, 2025, followed by a conference call led by the CEO and CFO to discuss the results and provide a business update. This announcement is significant as it provides stakeholders with insights into the company’s financial health and strategic direction, potentially impacting its market positioning and investor relations.

The most recent analyst rating on (TSE:BRAG) stock is a Buy with a C$4.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Bragg Gaming Group Inc stock, see the TSE:BRAG Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on TSE:BRAG Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:BRAG is a Neutral.

Bragg Gaming Group Inc’s overall stock score is primarily influenced by its financial performance and technical analysis. The company faces significant challenges with profitability and cash flow, which are reflected in its negative P/E ratio and bearish technical indicators. However, the earnings call provided some optimism with strategic growth initiatives and partnerships, particularly in the U.S. market. Despite these positive aspects, the stock remains under pressure due to its financial and technical weaknesses.

To see Spark’s full report on TSE:BRAG stock, click here.

More about Bragg Gaming Group Inc

Bragg Gaming Group is an iGaming content and platform technology solutions provider, catering to online and land-based gaming operators with proprietary and exclusive content, as well as advanced player account management technology. The company offers high-performing casino game titles through its in-house brands and partners, and its content is distributed via the Bragg HUB content delivery platform. Bragg operates in over 30 regulated iCasino markets globally, including the U.S., Canada, Latin America, and Europe.

Average Trading Volume: 19,556

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: C$88.06M

See more insights into BRAG stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue