Braemar Hotels Reports Strong Q3 2025 Financial Growth

Braemar Hotels & Resorts ( (BHR) ) has issued an announcement.

On November 7, 2025, Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. released an investor presentation highlighting its financial performance for the third quarter of 2025. The company reported strong growth in Hotel EBITDA, driven by improved margins and increased total hotel revenue compared to the previous year. The presentation also noted the company’s strategic focus on luxury hotels, which continue to drive EBITDA growth despite a slight decrease in occupancy rates. The release underscores Braemar’s robust positioning within the luxury lodging sector, with a significant increase in total assets and hotel revenues since 2013.

Spark’s Take on BHR Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, BHR is a Neutral.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts faces significant challenges with profitability and revenue growth, as reflected in its financial performance and valuation scores. The technical analysis indicates a bearish trend, adding to the cautious outlook. However, the earnings call provides some optimism with strong resort performance and strategic initiatives. The high dividend yield may appeal to some investors, but the negative P/E ratio highlights ongoing financial struggles.

More about Braemar Hotels & Resorts

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. operates in the lodging and travel industry, focusing on luxury hotels and resorts. The company has significantly increased its gross asset value and EBITDA since its inception in 2013, with a market focus on high RevPAR lodging REITs.

Average Trading Volume: 459,211

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: $176M

