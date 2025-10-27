BPH Global Secures Strategic Seaweed Supply and Manufacturing Partnership in Indonesia

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Stemcell United Ltd. ( (AU:BP8) ) just unveiled an update.

BPH Global Ltd has signed a significant commercial framework agreement with the Indonesian Provincial Government’s company, Perumda Panca Raya, to secure seaweed supply and collaborate on bio-stimulant manufacturing in Maluku. This two-part agreement involves PPR Maluku supplying high-quality seaweed and partnering in the establishment of a bio-stimulant manufacturing facility, which will bolster BPH’s supply chain and support its strategic growth in the agricultural and marine sectors.

More about Stemcell United Ltd.

BPH Global Ltd is a leading commercial seaweed supply and export company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of seaweed-based bio-stimulants, with a strong emphasis on securing reliable seaweed sourcing and establishing strategic partnerships to enhance its market positioning.

Current Market Cap: A$2.6M

