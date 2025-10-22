BPH Global Ltd Reports Promising Rare Earth Element Findings in Johor Strait Seaweed

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Stemcell United Ltd. ( (AU:BP8) ) just unveiled an update.

BPH Global Ltd has announced promising assay results from seaweed samples collected from the Johor Strait, revealing measurable concentrations of rare earth elements such as lanthanum, yttrium, and neodymium. These findings highlight the potential of seaweed to absorb and retain critical minerals, supporting the company’s goal to develop sustainable, seaweed-based pathways for mineral recovery and environmental remediation. The results could have significant implications for clean-tech applications and the emerging bio-minerals sector.

More about Stemcell United Ltd.

BPH Global Ltd is a leading company in the commercial seaweed research, development, and export industry. The company focuses on leveraging seaweed’s bio-accumulative properties for mineral recovery and environmental remediation, particularly in marine environments affected by industrial and maritime activities.

Current Market Cap: A$2.6M

