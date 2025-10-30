BPH Energy Limited Reports Cash Flow Activities for September 2025 Quarter

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

BPH Energy Limited ( (AU:BPH) ) has provided an announcement.

BPH Energy Limited’s quarterly cash flow report reveals a net cash outflow from operating activities amounting to $116,000, primarily due to expenses in advertising, staff costs, and administration. The company also reported a significant cash outflow of $676,000 from investing activities, mainly attributed to loans to other entities, indicating a strategic focus on expanding its investment portfolio.

BPH Energy Limited operates in the energy sector, focusing on investments in oil and gas exploration and development. The company is involved in various projects aimed at harnessing energy resources and enhancing its market presence in the energy industry.

