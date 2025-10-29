Boyd Group Expands U.S. Presence with Strategic Acquisition

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Boyd Group Services ( (TSE:BYD) ) has shared an announcement.

Boyd Group Services Inc. has announced its acquisition of Joe Hudson’s Collision Center, adding 258 locations and strengthening its position in the U.S. Southeast collision repair market. This acquisition is expected to generate significant synergies, enhance Boyd’s financial performance, and expand its operational footprint. Concurrently, Boyd reported positive preliminary Q3 2025 results, with a 5% year-over-year sales increase and a 21-23% rise in Adjusted EBITDA, reflecting strong growth despite industry challenges.

The most recent analyst rating on (TSE:BYD) stock is a Buy with a C$265.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Boyd Group Services stock, see the TSE:BYD Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on TSE:BYD Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:BYD is a Neutral.

Boyd Group Services’ overall stock score is primarily influenced by its moderate financial performance and positive earnings call sentiment. However, the high P/E ratio and bearish technical indicators weigh down the score. The company’s strategic initiatives and operational improvements are promising, but profitability and valuation concerns remain significant.

More about Boyd Group Services

Boyd Group Services Inc. operates in the collision repair industry, providing automotive repair services. It focuses on expanding its presence in the U.S. market, particularly in the Southeast region, through strategic acquisitions and growth in new locations.

Average Trading Volume: 41,459

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: C$4.6B

