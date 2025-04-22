Boyaa Interactive Switches Financial Reporting to HKD

Boyaa Interactive International ( (HK:0434) ) has shared an announcement.

Boyaa Interactive International Limited has announced a change in the presentation currency of its consolidated financial statements from Renminbi (RMB) to Hong Kong dollars (HKD). This decision aims to provide shareholders and potential investors with a clearer understanding of the company’s financial performance, aligning with the trading currency of its shares. The change will be applied retrospectively, with no expected material impact on the financial statements.

Boyaa Interactive International Limited is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, primarily involved in the interactive entertainment industry. The company, along with its subsidiaries, focuses on developing and operating online card and board games, with its shares listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.

