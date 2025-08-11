Boyaa Interactive Joins MSCI Global Small Cap Indexes

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from Boyaa Interactive International ( (HK:0434) ) is now available.

Boyaa Interactive International Limited has been included as a constituent in the MSCI Global Small Cap Indexes following the August 2025 Indexes Review by MSCI. This inclusion is expected to enhance the company’s international visibility, attract global investors, and improve market liquidity, reflecting the market’s recognition of Boyaa’s strategic positioning.

More about Boyaa Interactive International

Boyaa Interactive International Limited, incorporated in the Cayman Islands, operates in the digital entertainment industry, focusing on online gaming. The company is known for its interactive games and has a significant presence in the global market.

YTD Price Performance: 87.94%

Average Trading Volume: 8,233,558

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$5.29B

