Boyaa Interactive Announces Board Changes with New Appointment

The latest announcement is out from Boyaa Interactive International ( (HK:0434) ).

Boyaa Interactive International Limited announced a change in its board of directors, with Mr. LIM Marco Jun Kit appointed as an independent non-executive director, replacing Mr. MA Jingchun, effective August 4, 2025. This change is part of the company’s strategic efforts to strengthen its board with experienced professionals, as Mr. LIM brings over 20 years of financial market experience, including expertise in digital assets, which could enhance the company’s positioning in the evolving digital entertainment industry.

More about Boyaa Interactive International

Boyaa Interactive International Limited is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, operating in the digital and interactive entertainment industry. The company is known for its online card and board games, catering to a global audience with a focus on the Asian market.

YTD Price Performance: 66.59%

Average Trading Volume: 8,907,613

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$4.69B

