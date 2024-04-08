Bowen Coking Coal Welcomes Director with Shares

Bowen Coking Coal Ltd (AU:BCB) has released an update.

Bowen Coking Coal Ltd has disclosed that Malte von der Ropp, appointed on April 8, 2024, holds an initial interest of 325,000 Ordinary Shares in the company. This disclosure, mandated by the ASX listing rules, indicates the director’s relevant interests and is a standard procedure for new director appointments. No additional interests in securities or contracts were reported.

