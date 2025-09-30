Bow Street Group Announces Total Voting Rights Update

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Tasty plc ( (GB:BOW) ) just unveiled an update.

Bow Street Group plc has announced that as of 30 September 2025, it has 2,261,272,407 ordinary shares in issue, with no shares held in treasury. This total number of voting rights is significant for shareholders and others with notification obligations under the FCA’s Disclosure, Guidance and Transparency Rules, as it serves as the denominator for determining changes in their interest in the company.

Spark’s Take on GB:BOW Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:BOW is a Neutral.

The overall stock score is primarily influenced by the company’s weak financial performance and bearish technical indicators. The low P/E ratio suggests potential undervaluation, but it is overshadowed by significant financial instability and negative market momentum. The absence of earnings call data and corporate events further limits the potential for positive reassessment.

More about Tasty plc

Bow Street Group plc operates in the casual dining sector, owning and managing a chain of restaurants. The company is listed on the AIM market under the ticker BOW.

Average Trading Volume: 2,250,240

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: £11.13M

