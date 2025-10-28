Bounty Oil & Gas NL Announces 2025 Annual General Meeting Details

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Bounty Oil & Gas NL ( (AU:BUY) ) has shared an announcement.

Bounty Oil & Gas NL has announced its 2025 Annual General Meeting, scheduled for November 27, 2025, at the View Hotel in North Sydney. In light of recent legislative changes, the company will not send printed notices and encourages shareholders to access meeting details electronically. Due to potential space limitations, shareholders are advised to register their attendance in advance and are encouraged to submit proxy votes prior to the meeting to ensure their participation. This move reflects Bounty’s adaptation to legislative changes and its commitment to maintaining shareholder engagement.

Bounty Oil & Gas NL operates in the energy sector, focusing on the exploration and production of oil and gas. The company is engaged in developing its assets to enhance its market presence and deliver value to its stakeholders.

Current Market Cap: A$4.68M

