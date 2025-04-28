Boule Diagnostics Faces Challenges Amid Strategic Shifts in Q1 2025

Boule Diagnostics AB ( (SE:BOUL) ) has shared an announcement.

Boule Diagnostics AB reported a challenging first quarter in 2025, with a 23.6% decrease in net sales and a significant drop in instrument sales due to geopolitical instability and supply chain issues. Despite these setbacks, the company improved its gross margin and adjusted operating margin through restructuring efforts and a strategic shift away from in-house development to partnerships. The termination of the BM950 project marked a strategic pivot towards leveraging external technology partnerships, while a new distribution agreement in the US aims to diversify and strengthen their product portfolio.

Boule Diagnostics AB operates in the medical diagnostics industry, focusing on hematology instruments and consumables. The company is known for its OEM sales and collaborations with technology partners to enhance its product offerings.

