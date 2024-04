Botala Energy Ltd. (AU:BTE) has released an update.

Botala Energy Ltd is set to issue 6 million new restricted ordinary shares following the acquisition of an additional 30% stake in the Serowe CBM Project. The shares will be under escrow until the end of 2024. This move represents a significant expansion for the company’s interests in the energy sector.

