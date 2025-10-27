Boston Scientific’s SALT Study: A Closer Look at Device Safety and Performance

Boston Scientific ((BSX)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Boston Scientific is currently conducting the Stone and Laser Therapies Post-Market Study (SALT) to gather post-market safety and performance data on its devices used in urinary tract procedures and benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) treatments. This study is significant as it aims to ensure the continued safety and efficacy of these devices in real-world settings.

The study is testing two main interventions: the LithoVue™ Elite Single-Use Digital Flexible Ureteroscope System, which includes intrarenal pressure monitoring, and the Pulse™ 120H Holmium Laser System with MOSES™ 2.0 Technology. These devices are intended to aid in diagnostic and therapeutic urinary tract procedures and BPH treatments.

The SALT study is observational in design, following a cohort model with a prospective time perspective over a 12-month period. This design allows for the collection of data on device performance in a real-world clinical setting without altering the standard care patients receive.

The study began on April 30, 2025, with primary completion expected within 12 months. The latest update was submitted on October 15, 2025. These timelines are crucial for investors to track the study’s progress and anticipate potential impacts on Boston Scientific’s market position.

The ongoing study could influence Boston Scientific’s stock performance positively by reinforcing confidence in the safety and effectiveness of its devices. This is particularly relevant in a competitive landscape where advancements in medical device technology can significantly impact market dynamics.

The SALT study is currently recruiting, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

