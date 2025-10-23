Boston Scientific Reports Strong Q3 2025 Results

Boston Scientific ( (BSX) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Boston Scientific presented to its investors.

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Boston Scientific is a global leader in medical technology, providing innovative solutions that address complex health conditions across various medical fields including cardiovascular, respiratory, and neurological diseases.

In its third quarter of 2025, Boston Scientific reported impressive financial results with net sales reaching $5.065 billion, marking a significant 20.3% increase compared to the same period last year. The company also reported a GAAP net income of $755 million, or $0.51 per share, surpassing its own guidance.

Key highlights from the earnings report include notable growth in the Cardiovascular segment, which saw a 22.4% increase in net sales, and the MedSurg segment, which grew by 16.4%. Regionally, the United States led with a 27% increase in sales. The company also announced several strategic developments, including the discontinuation of certain aortic valve systems and new product approvals in Japan.

Looking ahead, Boston Scientific remains optimistic about its growth trajectory, projecting a full-year net sales increase of approximately 20% on a reported basis. The company continues to focus on innovation and strategic acquisitions to drive future growth.

Overall, Boston Scientific’s strong performance in the third quarter of 2025 reflects its robust market position and commitment to advancing medical technology solutions.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue